Central Square Foundation appoints ON PURPOSE to lead strategic communications

ON PURPOSE, a creative consultancy has been appointed as the agency on record for Central Square Foundation (CSF), a non-profit organisation working to ensure quality school education for all children. Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, ON PURPOSE will drive CSF’s strategic communications to amplify its initiatives and impact.

Girish Balachandran, founder & CEO at ON PURPOSE, said, “This marks our second collaboration with CSF, reaffirming our shared commitment to shaping conversations and driving systemic change in India’s education sector. We’re thrilled to partner with them again, an inspiring, mission-driven organization leading the charge to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Romonika D Sharan, director, policy & communications, Central Square Foundation, said, “Finding a partner who understands the urgency of systemic reform and the transformative power of early learning was essential. ON PURPOSE brings the right expertise, experience, and a deep understanding of our mission and landscape, making them the ideal collaborator to drive these critical conversations. We look forward to co-creating strategies that deliver lasting impact and improve learning outcomes for every child in India..”

Over the past five years, CSF has been an instrumental force in advancing foundational literacy and numeracy through the NIPUN Bharat Mission, driving systemic improvements in education nationwide. Active in 14 states, with a focused FLN agenda in 11, CSF partners with state and national governments and key stakeholders to enable system-led reforms for better learning outcomes. ON PURPOSE will support CSF with strategic outreach and building salience urgency around FLN and school governance reforms as urgent priorities for India’s education system.