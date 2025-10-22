Centrick tapped as design agency for new 80-over Test Twenty format

Indie ad agency Centrick has been appointed as the design agency for Test Twenty, the game’s newest format.

Conceived by Gaurav Bahirvani, Executive Chairman of the One One Six Network, Test Twenty features two innings of 20 overs per side, with scores carried forward across innings. Each team bats twice, similar to a traditional Test match. The rules of both Test and T20 cricket apply, with a few refined adjustments to suit the new format.

Centrick’s partnership with the network builds on an integrated offering for brands and corporates that was launched over a year ago and extends beyond design.

Standing alongside Gaurav Bahirvani for Test Twenty are some of sport’s most influential figures including AB de Villiers, Sir Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh, who together form the cornerstone of the Test Twenty Advisory Board.

Supporting Gaurav’s vision on the operational front is Michael Fordham, former CEO of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team, who joins Test Twenty as Chief Operating Officer.