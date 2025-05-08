Chaaipani named advertising & brand activation partner for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025

Chaaipani, a media and branding agency, has been named the exclusive advertising and brand activation partner for the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025, a religious event, drawing over 1.5 crore devotees each year.

In this role, Chaaipani will lead the planning and execution of branding, sponsorship, and on-ground activations during the Yatra. The focus will be on designing meaningful brand experiences that respect the sanctity of the event and comply with all cultural and administrative norms set by the Yatra organizers.

The 2025 edition of the Rath Yatra is set to commence on June 27, when the grand chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra make their journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Chaaipani’s mandate covers end-to-end execution of brand partnerships that resonate with the event’s ethos while maximising visibility and value for participating brands.

Speaking about the partnership, Shruti Chaturvedi, founder of Chaaipani, said, “We are deeply honoured to be entrusted with the advertising and brand activation for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025. This is more than just a festival—it is an embodiment of faith, devotion, and centuries-old tradition. Our goal is to create a respectful and authentic brand storytelling experience that enhances the Yatra for millions of devotees while preserving its spiritual essence.”