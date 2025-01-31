Chatterbox Communication partners with Bikanervala for social media strategy

Chatterbox Communication, a creative agency specialising in social media strategy and content creation, has partnered with Bikanervala, a sweets and snacks brand. This collaboration will see Chatterbox managing Bikanervala’s social media, crafting content, and devising strategic campaigns to enhance the brand’s digital footprint.

Chatterbox Communication aims to highlight Bikanervala's heritage and flavours on social media through campaigns, reels, and viral content.

“We are excited to work with a brand as legendary as Bikanervala. Our focus is on creating digital experiences that not only capture the essence of their offerings but also resonate deeply with their audience,” said Ankrish Bhayana at Chatterbox Communication. “Through storytelling and strategy, we aim to spark meaningful engagement and make their presence unmissable online.”

With Chatterbox Communication’s expertise, the partnership will create impactful campaigns that engage audiences.