Communication Casa wins integrated marketing mandate for Let's Konstruct

Let’s Konstruct, a B2B platform for the construction materials supply ecosystem, has appointed Communication Casa as its PR and communications partner. The mandate includes building brand visibility and supporting market positioning through media relations, content, and stakeholder engagement.
Founded by professionals from the building materials and construction industry, Let’s Konstruct seeks to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers by fostering transparency and efficiency.
“We are excited to collaborate with Let’s Konstruct as they establish their presence in the market,” said Manauti Walecha, Founder of Communication Casa. “Our team will ensure their innovation and expertise are communicated effectively to the right audiences.”
"We are happy to onboard Communication Casa to help us communicate our brand values in the market through effective PR strategy. Their work philosophy and commitment to client impact created a shared approach shaping our collaboration”, said, Gaurav Markanda, CEO & Co-founder, Let’s Konstruct.
Communication Casa's commitment to offering high value and setting a standard of unparallel quality is showcased through its spectrum of services that span across sectors, including finance, healthcare, FMCG, F&B, startups, NGOs, technology, entertainment, esports, agriculture, travel and hospitality and real estate. With its strategic approach and bespoke solutions, Communication Casa is well positioned to support Let’s Konstruct in achieving its vision of building a strong brand identity.