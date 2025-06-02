Confiance Communications bags PR mandate for Hoi

Confiance Communications, an integrated communications agenc, has secured the PR mandate for Hoi, the official travel-tech platform for leading airports in India. Hoi has emerged as a comprehensive airport concierge service, currently operational across major airports including Delhi, Goa, and Hyderabad.
As part of the mandate, Confiance Communications will spearhead Hoi's strategic Communications framework. The agency will focus on crafting brand narratives, forging strong media relationships, and creating engaging content strategies.
Speaking about the partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder and chief strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “With airports becoming increasingly complex, Hoi's tech-first approach in simplifying the entire airport journey directly addresses travellers' key pain points. Our role here will be to showcase how Hoi's innovative technology is setting new benchmarks in travel convenience, positioning them at the forefront of India's travel-tech revolution. Our strategic outreach will focus on reaching frequent flyers, tech-savvy travellers, and key stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem.”
Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Godara, deputy CEO, Hoi, said, “This partnership is a key brand awareness lever — Confiance Communications will help us position Hoi as India’s most trusted travel companion and showcase how technology is reshaping air travel experiences.”