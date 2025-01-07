Confiance Communications secures PR Mandate for Beyond Appliances

Confiance Communications, a communications agency, has secured the PR mandate for Beyond Appliances, a smart kitchen appliances company.
Under this mandate, Confiance Communications will spearhead Beyond Appliances' comprehensive communications strategy. The agency will develop strategic narratives highlighting Beyond Appliances' journeyThe agency will develop strategic narratives for Beyond Appliances.
Speaking about the partnership, Bushra Ismail, founder and chief strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “Beyond Appliances represents the perfect fusion of advanced technology and everyday utility in Indian kitchens. We are excited to partner with them at this transformative juncture, wherein the brand can benefit from our strategic storytelling prowess. Through this partnership, the brand will be recognised for its unique approach to making premium kitchen technology accessible and meaningful for Indian homes. Our focus will be on showcasing their technological innovations that address everyday kitchen challenges while positioning them as pioneers shaping the future of smart kitchen solutions in India.”
Commenting on the partnership, Eshwar K Vikas, co-founder and CEO, of Beyond Appliances, said, “As we expand our smart kitchen ecosystem across India, partnering with Confiance Communications strengthens our mission to transform Indian kitchens. Their nuanced understanding of technology brands and proven expertise in the consumer space align perfectly with our vision to bring professional-grade technology into everyday homes. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase how our solutions make sophisticated kitchen technology accessible and meaningful for India's increasingly tech-savvy homeowners.”