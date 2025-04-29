Confiance Communications secures Strategic Communications mandate for Sprih

Confiance Communications, an integrated communications agency, has secured the strategic communications mandate for Sprih, a ClimateTech platform. Confiance will spearhead Sprih’s all-encompassing communications strategy.
Under the mandate, Confiance will handle PR for Sprih, focusing on improving its market positioning. The agency will develop messaging and communication strategies to highlight Sprih’s offerings and presence across sectors such as manufacturing, mobility, agriculture, and chemicals.
Bushra Ismail, founder and chief strategist, Confiance Communications, said, “Sustainability is no longer a ‘good-to-have’—it’s a defining business imperative. As organisations across sectors grapple with climate accountability, Sprih is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with precision, intelligence, and foresight. Their AI-led approach is not just solving a compliance challenge for enterprises globally; it is reimagining sustainability as a driver of long-term value creation. At Confiance, we see this as a powerful storytelling opportunity. Our role will be to shape a compelling narrative arc that not only showcases Sprih’s pioneering solutions, but also frames them within the larger context of climate innovation and regulatory evolution. We’re proud to partner with a brand that’s as mission-driven as it is technologically disruptive.”
Expressing his views on the strategic collaboration with Confiance, Akash Keshav, co-founder and CEO, Sprih, said, “Our work at Sprih goes beyond measurement—we are building the operating system for sustainable business transformation. As climate imperatives become central to boardroom decisions, it’s essential for our story to be told with depth and precision. In Confiance, we’ve found a partner that understands how to distill complex innovation into compelling narratives. This collaboration will help us shape public discourse around sustainability, deepen stakeholder engagement, and position Sprih as a category-defining force in ClimateTech.”