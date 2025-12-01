CPR Global wins communications mandate for str8bat

CPR Global has secured the communications mandate for str8bat, the sports-technology company developing data-led tools for cricket performance.
Founded in 2018 by Gagan Daga, Rahul Nagar and Madhusudan R, str8bat builds real-time analytics tools for players through its smart bat sensors, including str8bat Classic and the new AI-enabled str8bat Pro. The devices track bat speed, swing path, impact zones and other metrics used by players and coaches.
The company works with organisations such as Cricket Australia, Rajasthan Royals and multiple training academies. During the 2025 IPL season, it served as the Official Skilling Partner for Rajasthan Royals. The brand is endorsed by Kiran More and Greg Chappell and recently expanded operations to 10 countries, including South Africa, Australia, the UK, Canada and the US.
Backed by investors including Exfinity Venture Partners, TRTL Ventures, Sadev Ventures, Techstars and SucSEED Indovation Fund, str8bat is positioning its products within the growing sports-tech category.
Commenting on the partnership, Gagan Daga, co-founder and CEO, str8bat, said: “At str8bat, we’re building technology that’s transforming how cricketers understand and enhance their game. As we scale our impact and global presence, we’re excited to partner with CPR Global to strengthen our communication strategy and share our vision with a wider audience.”
Chaitali Pishay Roy, founder, CPR Global, said: “It’s inspiring to witness such game-changing innovation emerging from India. By bringing advanced technology and AI into cricket, str8bat is not just enhancing the sport — it’s creating an entirely new category within the sportstech landscape.”
The brand works across AI, drone technology, healthcare, venture capital, retail and D2C sectors, offering communication strategy, media relations and stakeholder engagement.