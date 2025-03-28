Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur

Crosshairs Communication, one of the leading public relations agencies in the country, proudly announces bagging the PR mandate for Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur. The agency will be responsible for crafting and executing strategic PR campaigns, strengthening brand visibility, and amplifying the brand’s legacy across media platforms.
Founded by designer Raghavendra Rathore, a member of the Jodhpur royal family, the brand reflects a lineage of innovation, simplicity, purpose, and vision. At the heart of its identity is the Jodhpur Bandhgala, a symbol of classic men’s dressing that has redefined Indian style both nationally and internationally.
Stuti Jalan, founder and managing director of Crosshairs Communication said, “We are honoured to partner with Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, a brand that is synonymous with regal elegance and refined craftsmanship. Our goal is to amplify its unique legacy and bring its inspiring narrative to the forefront of luxury conversations.”
Crosshairs Communication aims to further elevate Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s position as an industry leader through impactful storytelling and media engagement.