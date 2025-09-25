Dentsu Creative Webchutney wins RAK Ceramics and KLUDI India mandate

Dentsu Creative Webchutney has secured the strategy and creative mandate for RAK Ceramics India and KLUDI India following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from the agency’s Bengaluru office.
RAK Ceramics, a ceramic brand with a presence in more than 150 countries, is preparing for a major brand refresh in India. KLUDI, the luxury German sanitaryware brand, aims to bring sophistication and innovation to contemporary Indian bathrooms. Together, the brands represent the future of aspirational, world-class living spaces in India.
Under the mandate, Dentsu Creative Webchutney will develop the strategic and creative framework for both brands, building design-led identities tailored to modern Indian consumers. By combining creativity, technology, and data intelligence, the agency will craft brand narratives that align with India’s evolving lifestyle aspirations.
Commenting on the partnership, Anisha Agarwal, Head Marketing, RAK Ceramics India Pvt. Ltd. & KLUDI India said, “Under this mandate, dentsu will lead integrated creative campaigns across brand strategy, digital storytelling and experiential platforms, bringing to life our vision to redefine design and innovation in lifestyle spaces. We are excited about the journey ahead!”
Indrajeet Mookherjee, CEO, Dentsu Creative Webchutney, added, “RAK and KLUDI are global leaders, and we are thrilled to shape the future of homes across India with them. From creating living rooms that balance comfort and flexibility, to transforming bathrooms into personal wellness havens, our focus is on delivering digital-first, meaningful experiences. Guided by dentsu’s Bharat vision, our storytelling will reach every corner of the country, connecting deeply with people and making every home a symbol of India’s ambition, spirit, and progress.”