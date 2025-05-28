dentsu X India wins integrated media mandate for Okaya Power

dentsu X India has been awarded the integrated media mandate for Okaya Power, a power solutions brand. The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of dentsu X’s Gurugram office.
As per the mandate, dentsu X – the data and tech-driven agency from dentsu India – will spearhead media planning, strategy, and investment management across platforms. Leveraging its data-led intelligence, the agency will develop media solutions to scale Okaya’s brand impact.
Commenting on the partnership, Sujata Dwibedy, CEO, dentsu X India said, “We are thrilled to partner with Okaya Power at this exciting stage of their growth journey. At dentsu X, we believe in building experiences beyond media, and this mandate is a testament to our ability to integrate data, technology, and creativity to deliver real business outcomes. We look forward to creating a meaningful impact and taking the Okaya brand to even greater heights.”
Arush Gupta, CEO, Okaya Power added, “As we evolve into a more consumer-connected and future-focused brand, our collaboration with dentsu X empowers us to unlock deeper insights, smarter media strategies, and sharper storytelling. This partnership will help amplify Okaya’s voice across platforms, strengthen our emotional connect with consumers, and accelerate our journey toward becoming a truly loved and trusted power solutions brand.”