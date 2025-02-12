Digidarts bags performance marketing mandate for Dabur

Digidarts, a performance marketing agency, has secured the digital mandate for Dabur, a major FMCG brand in India. The partnership aims to enhance Dabur’s digital presence and reach in the competitive FMCG sector.
By partnering with Digidarts, Dabur aims to fuse its traditional marketing legacy with digital solutions for the constantly changing customer base. As part of this engagement, Digidarts will focus on building and executing 360° performance-driven campaigns that enhance Dabur’s visibility across multiple digital platforms. Ranging from the consumer touchpoints to the ad creatives, the partnership seeks to make most of each area for measurable results.
Siddhartha Vanvani, CEO of Digidarts, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with a powerhouse brand like Dabur is a significant milestone for us. We at Digidarts leverage our skills with the values of the organisation that we work with. This partnership is not just about marketing—it’s about storytelling that resonates across generations.”