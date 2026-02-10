DigiStreet wins branding & marketing mandate for SBC Exports’ F-Route

SBC Exports has announced a brand revamp for its clothing label F-Route, with independent marcom agency DigiStreet Media handling the branding and marketing mandate.
The revamp is part of SBC Exports’ efforts to strengthen its consumer-facing apparel business. F-Route has been repositioned with the tagline ‘Uniquely You’, focusing on themes of individuality and self-expression in everyday fashion.
According to the company, the updated identity reflects changing consumer preferences within India’s fashion retail market, particularly among younger audiences seeking affordable and expressive clothing options. The repositioning is intended to align the brand more closely with evolving fashion and retail trends.
“This is more than a design change, it’s a step toward unlocking long-term brand equity, consumer loyalty, and shareholder value,” said Govindji Gupta, managing director, SBC Exports. “F-Route has always stood for adaptability and inclusivity. With a revamped digital & offline presence, we are making that statement clearer, louder, and more relevant to today’s fashion-conscious consumers.”
DigiStreet Media worked on the brand architecture and creative strategy for the revamp. The updated identity includes new design elements intended to highlight personal style and inclusivity across age groups and fashion preferences.
“In today’s fashion landscape, self-expression is everything,” said Darpan Sharma, CEO & Strategist, DigiStreet Media. “Our creative approach was to translate F-Route’s philosophy into a versatile identity system that resonates across demographics and platforms. ‘Uniquely You’ isn’t just a tagline, it’s a promise that the brand will always empower individuality.”
F-Route operates across men’s, women’s and kids’ categories and is supported by SBC Exports’ manufacturing facilities in Mirzapur and Sahibabad. The company said the revamp aligns with its broader plans across retail and e-commerce.