Digitally Inspired Media wins integrated mandate for OM SYSTEM (formerly Olympus Cameras)

Digitally Inspired Media, an integrated communications agency has secured the integrated campaign mandate for OM SYSTEM, formerly known as Olympus Cameras. The account win comes after a rigorous multi-agency pitch and will help with the brand’s rebranding journey in India, reassuring customers and distributors that the brand retains its proud 85-year heritage.
The agency’s responsibilities span conceptualising and executing a unified strategy that nurtures consumer trust, celebrates OM SYSTEM’s enduring legacy, and introduces its new identity to India’s vast community of photographers, content creators, and technology enthusiasts. By weaving together immersive storytelling, data-driven media, and purpose-led collaborations, Digitally Inspired aims to reinforce OM SYSTEM's heritage and innovation, ensuring the brand remains a vital force in India’s creative landscape.
Vivek Handoo, vice-president & head of APAC, managing director – Australia & Hong Kong, OM Digital Solutions Corporation, stated:“After a strong multi-agency pitch process, we are delighted to award the integrated campaign mandate to Digitally Inspired Media. Their deep understanding of the Indian consumer landscape and strategic insight into the market made them stand out. The team’s creative capabilities, robust network, and passion for storytelling made it an obvious choice to entrust them with our India rebranding journey. Under the leadership of Mr. Manish Kishore and Mr. Surej Salim, the India launch of OM SYSTEM was executed seamlessly. We look forward to strengthening this partnership as we continue to build our India growth strategy together.”
On winning the mandate, Manish Kishore, co-founder & CEO, Digitally Inspired Media, remarked: “We’re truly honored to partner with OM SYSTEM for their rebranding journey in India. This collaboration is special because it represents more than just a campaign, it’s about reintroducing a 85 year legendary brand to a new generation of explorers, creators, and photographers. Our teams worked closely to translate OM SYSTEMS’ global vision into a language that connects deeply with the Indian audience. The integrated campaign brought together creative storytelling, influencer engagement, digital media planning and buying and PR to deliver meaningful impact. We’re excited to continue this partnership as OM SYSTEM strengthens its presence and community in India.”