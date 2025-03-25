Enamor appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as its brand & communications AOR

Enamor, the lingerie brand from Modenik Lifestyle, has awarded its brand and communications AOR mandate to Mumbai-based Tilt Brand Solutions after a multi-agency pitch.

Enamor, launched in 2001 as a joint venture with Barbara of Paris, is a premium lingerie brand in India. It has established a presence by focusing on fashion, functionality, and innovation.

Shekhar Tewari, CEO of Modenik Lifestyle, said, "Enamor has always been at the forefront, leading the charge with bold, unique narratives in the lingerie space. Today, as we embrace a new generation of consumers and a fresh wave of energy, we see that shift reflected in the culture. Tilt's deep understanding of this dynamic space, combined with their strategic expertise and creative firepower, makes them the perfect partner to elevate Enamor. With their talent and acumen, we're confident they will take the brand to new heights."

Commenting on the appointment, Hari Krishnan, chief business officer at Tilt Brand Solutions, said, "We are very excited to have won this mandate for Enamor. The brand's ambitions provide us with a great opportunity to bring our experience and proven expertise in full-brained strategic thinking and impactful, engaging creative narratives to the forefront."