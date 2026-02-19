Enormous wins creative mandate for Bombay Shaving Company

Independent creative agency Enormous has been appointed as the creative partner for Bombay Shaving Company, a men’s grooming and personal care brand. The mandate includes integrated creative duties across key categories, spanning digital and campaign storytelling.
The partnership with Enormous aims to accelerate its next phase of brand building, category expansion and cultural relevance. As grooming evolves beyond function into self expression, the collaboration seeks to deepen brand affinity and create conversations around confidence and individuality.
Speaking on the partnership, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, said, “As the brand continues to evolve, the way we show up culturally and creatively becomes increasingly important. Enormous brings a strong point of view and a deep understanding of today’s consumers, which makes this an exciting partnership. We are looking forward to shaping work together that feels fresh, relevant, and true to the brand.”
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that has both a strong purpose and strong momentum. This mandate gives us an exciting canvas to create work that is fresh, insightful and deeply connected to today’s consumers. The shared ambition is to craft work that is bold, contemporary and reflective of Bombay Shaving Company’s journey as a modern grooming leader.”
As Bombay Shaving Company enters its next phase of growth, the partnership with Enormous marks a strategic step towards strengthening the brand’s cultural relevance alongside its category leadership.