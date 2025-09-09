Enormous wins the integrated creative mandate for Duroflex and Sleepyhead

Independent creative agency Enormous has won the integrated digital and mainline mandate for Duroflex, a sleep solutions company, and the digital mandate for its sub-brand Sleepyhead, a furniture and lifestyle brand popular amongst young consumers.
This collaboration is all about reimagining how India sees rest. From sleep science to sofa lounging, from orthopaedic innovations to playful lifestyle design, Enormous is mandated to take the Duroflex–Sleepyhead universe story to the next level.
Ashish Khazanchi, founder of Enormous, expressed his excitement at the partnership: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Duroflex and Sleepyhead on board. This is a rare opportunity where a brand with decades of credibility meets one with youthful agility – and we get to create conversations that connect across generations. The idea of working on a category that touches such an intimate part of daily life is deeply inspiring for us.”
Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer, Duroflex Group, added: “Enormous brings its unique creativity and cultural fluency. As Duroflex continues to strengthen its legacy and Sleepyhead grows as a lifestyle brand, we believe Enormous will help us craft stories that inspire people to value the power of rest and relaxation in their lives.”