Essencemediacom bags media mandate for Godrej Consumer Products in India

Essencemediacom bags the media mandate for Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), an FMCG company. Essencemediacom will handle the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for GCPL across traditional and digital media in the Indian market. Essencemediacom secured GCPL’s media mandate after a four-month pitch. From April 2025, it will take over from the current agency, Madison World.
Harshdeep Chhabra, head- global media, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Godrej Consumer Products is on a growth trajectory driven by expansion into newer categories and introduction of innovative brands while continuing to focus on achieving volume growth ahead of the industry. In line with our growth vision, we are delighted to have Essencemediacom as our new media agency partner. We are certain that their depth of experience in both traditional media and digital media will help us create a much bigger impact and help drive innovation across our product categories.”
He further added, “Madison World has been our trusted media partner for over 20 years and contributed immensely to the GCPL growth journey. We thank them for helping shape the direction our brands have taken over the years.”
Navin Khemka , CEO Essencemediacom South Asia, said, "We are excited to be appointed the media partner for Godrej Consumer Products, one of the largest FMCG advertisers in the country today. We feel privileged to be part of their journey, bringing our expertise and depth in media planning, coupled with cutting edge technology for best in class media solutions. We are confident of leading GCPL in the future of their transformation journey, led by a combination of efficiency , effectiveness & innovation across media and consumer segments.”