EssenceMediacom India wins consolidated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp

EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency, has secured the consolidated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Hero MotoCorp has, for the first time, assigned its entire media business—including Hero, VIDA (electric mobility brand), and Harley-Davidson Business Unit—to a single agency partner.
EssenceMediacom, under the new mandate will spearhead the full-funnel media strategy, planning, and execution across traditional and digital platforms, for all brands of Hero MotoCorp. The scope of work includes audience-first media strategy, competitive market intelligence, through-the-funnel performance planning, tech-enabled creative solutions, unified dashboards for campaign automation. It also includes integrated content models and cross-functional collaboration frameworks.
As Hero MotoCorp accelerates the journey towards its Vision, “Be the Future of Mobility”, EssenceMediacom will play a pivotal role in driving media and data innovation to support its growth across core, premium, and electric segments, future-proofing the brand’s media investments in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape.
Navin Khemka, CEO EssenceMediacom, South Asia said, “We’re thrilled to be working again with Hero MotoCorp and welcome them to our family. Winning the consolidated mandate for Hero MotoCorp is not just a pitch win—it’s a moment of transformation. This partnership brings together three iconic brands – Hero, VIDA, Harley-Davidson, each representing a unique facet of India’s mobility story. We see this as an opportunity to accelerate their journey towards the future of mobility, our focus will be on delivering unmatched value through a differentiated, audience-first strategy. By blending deep market intelligence with platform innovation, we aim to drive transformational outcomes across categories, regions, and consumer segments for Hero.”