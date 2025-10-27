Eveready appoints The Minimalist as its digital agency partner

Eveready Industries India has appointed The Minimalist as its digital agency of record. The mandate includes leading the brand’s digital strategy, creative campaigns, and influencer initiatives to strengthen its presence across online platforms.

For over a century, Eveready has been associated with reliability and innovation - from powering homes through batteries and flashlights to offering modern lighting and energy solutions. The partnership with The Minimalist aims to blend Eveready’s legacy and trust with contemporary digital creativity and youth-focused storytelling.

Sahil Vaidya, co-founder of The Minimalist, said, “Eveready is a household name with generational recall and now its role in today’s fast-moving world is more dynamic than ever. Our approach will focus on insight-driven creativity, rooted in culture, to help Eveready speak to a younger, digitally-native audience while celebrating its legacy of energy and innovation.”

Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready Industries India, added, “Eveready stands tall as a brand built on a century of trust and innovation. As we expand our digital footprint, we are delighted to partner with The Minimalist - that shares our passion for creativity and progress. This collaboration brings together Eveready’s enduring legacy and The Minimalist’s modern digital acumen, paving the way for powerful storytelling and deeper consumer engagement.”

The association aligns with Eveready’s focus on evolving its brand positioning in an increasingly digital and fast-paced marketplace.