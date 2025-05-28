Experience Commerce wins social and media mandate for Tropical Agrosystem

Experience Commerce (EC), a leading full-service digital agency and part of the Cheil SWA Group, has announced its win of the comprehensive digital and media mandate for Tropical Agrosystem, a leading player in India’s crop protection and plant nutrition industry.
The partnership marks a significant milestone in Tropical Agro’s digital transformation journey, as the company aims to boost brand visibility, strengthen consumer engagement, and drive awareness across rural and urban markets. EC’s Mumbai office will spearhead this engagement, delivering a full-spectrum strategy covering social media management, creative storytelling, and performance-driven marketing.
The mandate includes social media management across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, with a strategic focus on engaging farmers and agricultural communities in rural India while elevating brand equity among urban audiences. EC will craft a cohesive social journey for Tropical Agro, aligned with the brand's core values and guidelines, leveraging trending content formats such as Instagram Reels and Guides to maximize impact.
As part of this collaboration, EC’s in-house production arm, CYLNDR India, is also developing an integrated film-based campaign (currently under embargo), aimed at further amplifying the brand’s message across digital platforms.
Established in 1969, Tropical Agro deals in India's crop protection and plant nutrition industry, spanning the Chemical, Biological, and Organic segments. A part of the Jhaver Group, the company empowers farming communities and advancing responsible, sustainable farming practices across the country.
Speaking on the partnership, Chandrika Rodrigues, general manager – branding & communication, Tropical Agro, said, "As we embrace sustainability and focus on building deeper, more meaningful connections with both the farming community and modern consumers, our aim is to strengthen our brand equity across markets. Experience Commerce brings the right mix of strategy, creativity, and agility that aligns perfectly with our vision for purposeful growth.”
Bhawana Daga, VP – growth at Experience Commerce, added, "We are excited to partner with a legacy brand like Tropical Agro that is shaping the future of Indian agriculture. Our focus will be on delivering integrated digital experiences that not only reflect the brand’s heritage but also speak to its progressive vision of empowering India’s farmers through innovation and sustainability."
With over 17 years of experience in crafting digital campaigns, Experience Commerce continues to redefine brand engagement. In partnering with Tropical Agro, the agency will drive the company’s digital transformation - boosting visibility, consumer connection, and market adoption. As digital adoption rises, even among farmers and rural communities, this collaboration comes at a pivotal time to tap into the full potential of digital channels.