FCB Kinnect wins full-funnel creative mandate for Prega News

Prega News, a pregnancy test brand from Mankind Pharma, has named FCB Kinnect as its full-funnel creative agency after a pitch process. The agency will handle brand communication, including creative, digital, influencer marketing, production, and SEO.
As the brand expands into expert pregnancy care solutions, its partnership with FCB Kinnect aims to further solidify its position as the go-to choice for millions of women on their journey to motherhood.
FCB Kinnect, with FCB/SIX India, will create campaigns to boost Prega News’ brand presence and business growth.
Joy Chatterjee, vice president, sales and marketing of Mankind's Consumer Business Unit, expressed: “We are excited to welcome FCB Kinnect as our integrated marketing partner for PregaNews, the No. 1 brand in the pregnancy detection category. Their expertise in both mainline and digital marketing will help us craft impactful, consumer-centric campaigns that resonate deeply with our audience. We are confident that their strategic approach and creative excellence will further strengthen our brand positioning and take PregaNews to even greater heights. We look forward to a successful and collaborative journey ahead.”
Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, commenting on the win said:“Prega News already enjoys market dominance, and as brand custodians it’ll be our goal to elevate the brand narrative even further. At FCB Kinnect, our integrated model ensures that Prega News will benefit from dynamic, specialist teams that seamlessly craft ideas designed to inspire, engage, and connect with consumers on a deeper level. We’re excited to hit the ground running with standout creative thinking that resonates with women at every stage of their journey. But this is just the beginning - our ambition is to drive impact across the broader Mankind Group portfolio.”