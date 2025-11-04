FCB Ulka bags creative mandate for Bajaj Almond Drops and No Marks

Bajaj Consumer Care has appointed FCB Ulka as its creative agency on record for Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil and Bajaj No Marks, following a multi-agency pitch.

As part of the mandate, the agency will lead strategic and creative communication for both brands across platforms, working closely with the Bajaj Consumer Care team to strengthen brand relevance and drive growth in the personal care segment.

Sanath R Pulikkal, CMO, Bajaj Consumer Care, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome FCB Ulka as our creative partner for Bajaj Almond Drops. Their strategic depth, creative excellence, and understanding of evolving consumer narratives make them an ideal collaborator as we take the brand into its next chapter. This was clear during the pitch process where FCB ULKA demonstrated the ability to look beyond the current and deliver impactful campaigns to propel the brand. We look forward to crafting compelling stories that resonate & engage with today’s audience while staying true to the legacy of trust and care that Bajaj Almond Drops represents.”

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said: “This win marks a homecoming for us at FCB Ulka, having partnered with Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil in the early 2000s during a defining phase of its growth story. Bajaj Almond Drops and Bajaj No Marks are legacy brands that have earned the trust of millions over the years. We’re excited to bring FCB Ulka’s strategic and creative capabilities to help shape their next chapter — building on the strength of their heritage while unlocking new relevance in today’s evolving beauty and personal care landscape.”