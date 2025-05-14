FCB Ulka wins creative mandate for Sensodent Group

FCB Ulka (part of FCB India) has been appointed as the creative agency on record for Sensodent Group, a specialised oral care brand developed by Indoco Remedies, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company.
As the brand looks further to strengthen its footprint in the oral sensitivity segment, FCB Ulka will lead Sensodent's strategic and creative responsibilities. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Commenting on this development, Aditi Panandikar, managing director, INDOCO REMEDIES said, “Sensodent is our first brand to be placed directly in the hands of consumers and over the past 24 months, we have seen it evolve to the next orbit. We are excited to collaborate with FCB Ulka and look forward to them taking our brand to the next level.”
Speaking on the win, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, CEO, FCB Ulka, said, “Sensodent is a high-efficacy brand with strong credentials in a niche but growing category. We are thrilled to partner with Indoco Remedies to unlock new growth opportunities for the brand through culturally resonant storytelling and integrated communication.”