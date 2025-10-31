FirstSight bags performance marketing mandate for Killer Jeans

Integrated growth agency FirstSight has secured the performance marketing mandate for Killer Jeans, a flagship brand under Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL).
Under the partnership, FirstSight will handle the brand’s digital strategy across Meta and Google, managing paid media, creative campaigns, and data-led performance optimisation aimed at strengthening Killer’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) business. The mandate will be serviced from the agency’s Bengaluru office, supported by teams specialising in analytics, conversion rate optimisation, and media buying.
Akshay K, founder of FirstSight, said: “Killer Jeans is a legacy Indian brand that continues to inspire fashion across generations. Our goal is to accelerate its digital momentum through full-funnel performance marketing and data-backed decision-making, building a sustainable growth engine for its D2C business.”
Pankaj Ji, from Killer Jeans, said: “We were looking for a partner that not only understands performance but also brand storytelling. First Sight’s proven expertise across multiple high-growth brands made them the right fit to take Killer’s digital presence to the next level.”
FirstSight’s role will include strengthening Killer’s online presence through Shopify, marketplaces, and omnichannel strategies, leveraging its experience with brands such as Nike, Aditya Birla, Smoor Chocolates, Two Brothers Organic Farms, Sri Sri Tattva, and TruNativ.