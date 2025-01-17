Frido appoints Kaizzen as strategic communications partner

Frido, an Indian consumer healthcare brand, has joined hands with Kaizzen as its strategic communications partner. With this collaboration, Frido seeks to strengthen its brand narrative. Frido has developed products like the Frido Go, a self-propelled shower wheelchair; Dual Gel insoles; and a suitcase-folding commode wheelchair. Its portfolio now includes items such as the Ultimate Mattress, Deep Sleep Pillows, and ergonomic cushions to improve walking, sitting, and sleeping.

Sharing his vision for the partnership, Ganesh Sonawane, founder and CEO of Frido, said, "At Frido, our mission is to make daily living effortless through thoughtfully designed products. Partnering with Kaizzen marks an important milestone in reaching our audience more effectively. With their expertise in strategic communication, we aim to showcase how Frido enhances comfort and accessibility for 100M+ Indians.”

On the association, Nikhil Pavithran, chief operating officer at Kaizzen, stated, "Frido's dedication to transforming everyday living through innovation resonates strongly with our philosophy at Kaizzen. We are thrilled to partner with them on this journey, leveraging strategic communication to highlight their impactful solutions. Together, we aim to build a powerful narrative that not only establishes Frido as a leader in ergonomic living but also inspires a future where comfort and accessibility are universal priorities. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and creating lasting value for brands and their audiences."