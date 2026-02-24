FTA Global wins digital marketing mandate for Apex Group

FTA Global, the performance marketing company, has announced the onboarding of Apex Group, a global financial services provider, as its newest client. The mandate includes SEO, paid marketing, and website maintenance services, with a clear focus on strengthening digital visibility, improving performance in an AI-driven discovery ecosystem, and driving sustained brand growth.
As the company continues to expand its digital footprint, it was looking for a strategic partner capable of combining technical expertise with performance-led execution. Following an exclusive pitch process, FTA Global was selected for its data-driven approach.
Under this one-year engagement, FTA Global will work to enhance Apex Group’s organic and paid visibility through advanced SEO frameworks, performance marketing strategies, and ongoing website optimisation. The mandate will focus on strengthening search presence, improving user experience, and ensuring the brand remains discoverable and competitive in the evolving landscape shaped by AI-led search and digital discovery.
Commenting on the partnership, Senthil Kumar Hariram, founder and managing director, FTA Global, said, “Winning this mandate from Apex Group is a strong validation of our AI-first, performance-led marketing philosophy. In a sector as intricate as global asset management, visibility alone is not enough. You need precision, trust, and measurable outcomes. With our TaaS model, we are embedding a dedicated, tech-forward team within Apex Group’s ecosystem to ensure their digital footprint is not just broader, but smarter and more conversion-efficient. We are ready to deliver impact from day one.”
“We were looking for a partner who could align with our vision of strengthening digital performance in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. FTA Global’s performance-driven mindset, combined with its deep expertise across SEO and paid marketing, made them the right choice to support our growth objectives and enhance our global digital presence,” said James Margetson, head of digital marketing at Apex Group.
FTA Global will collaborate closely with Apex Group’s global teams to deploy integrated digital strategies aimed at improving search performance, optimising digital assets, and delivering sustained visibility in competitive financial services markets.