GANT India partners with Emporiom Digital to drive digital growth

GANT has partnered with Emporiom Digital to strengthen its presence in India. The collaboration aims to enhance the brand’s engagement with Indian consumers through digital marketing.

The agency will handle social media strategy, content creation, and omnichannel communication to support the brand’s expansion in India.

Reflecting on this partnership, Aditi Ohri, CEO of Emporiom Digital, said, “GANT is more than a brand—it’s a legacy. Partnering with a brand that has redefined American sportswear and embodies effortless sophistication is both an honor and a responsibility. At Emporiom Digital, we don’t just manage digital campaigns—we build narratives, shape desirability, and create immersive brand experiences. Our focus will be on crafting compelling, data-driven storytelling that not only amplifies GANT’s presence in India but also strengthens its connection with a new generation of discerning consumers.”

Apoorv Sen, COO of Iconic India, and the CEO of GANT India echoed the sentimen, “For GANT, India is an exciting and rapidly growing market where brand engagement is just as important as brand presence. We needed a digital partner that understands both premium fashion and the evolving consumer mindset. Emporiom Digital brings that expertise—blending creativity with analytics, storytelling with strategy. We are excited to embark on this journey together, ensuring that every touchpoint with our audience is seamless, sophisticated, and unforgettable.”