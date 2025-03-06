Glad U Came bags Influencer Marketing mandate for Scarlett Cosmetic

Glad U Came, a PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has secured the influencer marketing mandate for Scarlett Cosmetic, a premium beauty brand. As the official influencer marketing partner, Glad U Came will oversee strategic influencer collaborations, digital amplification, and community engagement to strengthen Scarlett Cosmetic positioning in the beauty industry.
With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Scarlett Cosmetic offers a wide range of pigment-rich makeup products designed to empower individuals to express their unique beauty.
As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will curate and execute a multi-tiered influencer marketing strategy, leveraging beauty influencers, makeup artists, lifestyle creators, and content-driven campaigns to boost engagement and drive consumer interest. The agency will focus on fostering impactful partnerships, executing viral digital campaigns, and positioning Scarlett Cosmetic as a go-to brand for trend-conscious beauty lovers.
On securing the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, said, "Scarlett Cosmetic is redefining beauty with its bold, high-performance makeup products that inspire creativity and confidence. Our influencer marketing strategy will focus on amplifying the brand’s presence through compelling storytelling, authentic influencer collaborations, and community-driven content. We’re excited to partner with Scarlett Cosmetic and bring its vision to life in the digital beauty space.”