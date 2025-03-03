Glad U Came wins influencer marketing mandate for Wow Kulfi

Glad U Came, a PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has secured the influencer marketing mandate for Wow Kulfi, the newest offering from Wow Momo Foods. As the official influencer marketing partner, Glad U Came will oversee strategic influencer collaborations and digital amplification to enhance Wow Kulfi’s brand visibility and consumer engagement.
As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will develop and execute an influencer marketing strategy using food bloggers, lifestyle influencers, and content creators to promote Wow Kulfi. The agency will handle partnerships, digital campaigns, and brand positioning.
On securing the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, founder and CEO of Glad U Came, said,"Wow Kulfi is set to redefine the way India enjoys kulfi, blending tradition with innovation to create a delightful experience. Our influencer marketing strategy will focus on building an engaged digital community, generating high-impact content, and ensuring Wow Kulfi becomes a must-try brand for dessert lovers across the country. We’re thrilled to take this journey with them and amplify their story through powerful influencer-driven narratives.”