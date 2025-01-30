Glad U Came wins PR mandate for La Pink

Glad U Came, a PR and influencer marketing agency, has secured the PR mandate for La Pink, a personal care brand that offers toxin-free, natural, and effective skincare solutions. As the official PR partner, Glad U Came is responsible for increasing brand awareness, handling brand enhancement, and managing influencer engagement. The account was secured after a multi-agency pitch.
The agency’s key responsibilities will include strategic counseling and planning, an integrated communication program that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.
On winning the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, said, "La Pink’s dedication to clean, toxin-free beauty aligns perfectly with the evolving consumer preference for safe and effective skincare. Our PR strategy will focus on educating consumers about these innovative formulations and positioning La Pink as a leader in the personal care industry."