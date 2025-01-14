Godrej Locks and Systems partners with OktoBuzz to boost eComm and LinkedIn presence

Mumbai-based digital solutions agency, OktoBuzz, has won the account with Godrej Locks and Systems to enhance their eCommerce performance and LinkedIn presence. The partnership includes performance marketing and digital media buying strategies for large e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms, alongside a social media strategy to strengthen Godrej’s online engagement and community building.

The LinkedIn campaign highlights Godrej’s role in the security industry and its focus on advanced security solutions. It aims to strengthen Godrej Locks and Systems' position in digital security and engage home improvement professionals like architects and interior designers. OktoBuzz will handle social media, eCommerce marketing, performance marketing, and online relationship management to support the campaign.

Regarding the association with OktoBuzz, Shyam Motwani, executive vice president and business head (locking solutions and systems division), Godrej Locks and Systems, said, “Driven by a commitment to innovation and building lasting relationships, Godrej is excited to collaborate with OktoBuzz to enhance our digital presence on LinkedIn. As a legacy brand with a global reach, we aim to showcase our design versatility and smart home solutions while deepening audience engagement. This partnership will do more than increase visibility; it will reinforce the trust and quality that define Godrej. By leveraging the power of social media, we seek to connect meaningfully with our customers and establish Godrej as the preferred choice for security solutions. With OktoBuzz’s expertise, we are confident in achieving these goals and advancing our vision.”

Hemal Majithia, CEO and founder, OktoBuzz, “Winning the mandate for Godrej Locks and Systems is a significant milestone for us, especially as the Home Improvement and Security industry in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next few years. This presents a tremendous opportunity for a legacy brand like Godrej to shape the future of smart security solutions. With over 1.5 lakh architects and interior designers forming a vital community in this space, our role is to engage them strategically, highlighting Godrej’s innovative and reliable solutions. Beyond the B2B focus, we are leveraging platforms like LinkedIn to build brand visibility and thought leadership while engaging diverse audience segments. At the same time, we are utilizing quick commerce and tailored digital strategies to amplify eCommerce performance from a B2C perspective. By combining the brand’s rich legacy with innovative approaches, we aim to solidify Godrej’s position as a leader in this booming sector while fostering deeper connections with its diverse audiences.”

Rohan Nair, president (business and strategy), OktoBuzz, added, “As the security solutions market evolves, Godrej Locks and Systems is uniquely positioned with its pioneering technology and diverse product range. However, advanced technology and a wide variety of offerings require great storytelling to connect with today’s young and discerning audience. At OktoBuzz, our focus is on crafting compelling narratives that not only captivate but also position Godrej as the credible and preferred choice for security solutions. Through LinkedIn, we are connecting with professionals in the home improvement space, while eCommerce platforms help us showcase Godrej’s advanced solutions directly to consumers. Our multi-platform approach ensures that Godrej’s innovation remains at the forefront, creating a strong brand presence that resonates with both industry leaders and modern consumers.”