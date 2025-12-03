Google India appoints Mavericks as its communication partner

The Mavericks has bagged the communications mandate for Google India, marking a significant new business win for the independent PR consultancy. The agency has already begun working with Google in India as its communications partner across all business lines except Google Cloud.

The win adds to the agency’s growing roster of high-profile clients. In recent months, The Mavericks has also bagged mandates such as Fujifilm India, signalling strong momentum in its corporate and consumer communications practice.

For Google India, the partnership brings on board a consultancy known for its strategic storytelling, reputation management expertise, and data-driven approach to communications.