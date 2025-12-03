Advertisment
New Business Corporate Communications and PR

Google India appoints Mavericks as its communication partner

As part of the mandate, the reputation management company will handle all of Google India’s business lines, except Google Cloud.

afaqs! news bureau
The Mavericks has bagged  the communications mandate for Google India, marking a significant new business win for the independent PR consultancy. The agency has already begun working with Google in India as its communications partner across all business lines except Google Cloud.

The win adds to the agency’s growing roster of high-profile clients. In recent months, The Mavericks has also bagged mandates such as Fujifilm India, signalling strong momentum in its corporate and consumer communications practice.

For Google India, the partnership brings on board a consultancy known for its strategic storytelling, reputation management expertise, and data-driven approach to communications.

