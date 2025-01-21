Gozoop Creative Digital partners with Mad Over Donuts for strategic brand elevation

Gozoop Creative Digital, the creative vertical of Gozoop Group, an integrated creative communications agency has announced its latest mandate win with Mad Over Donuts (MOD), the donut brand with a rich legacy of spearheading the donut market in Indian metros.

This partnership marks a deep and strategic collaboration between Gozoop Group and MOD, where Gozoop goes beyond the role of a traditional creative agency. With an intimate understanding of MOD's brand ethos, Gozoop will be an integral partner, overseeing not just creative and marketing initiatives, but also guiding every aspect of MOD’s brand journey. From innovative packaging and product development to comprehensive marketing strategies, Gozoop will provide in-depth, 360-degree solutions that encompass every touchpoint of the brand’s presence.

As a part of the integrated mandate, Gozoop Creative Digital will execute strategic campaigns to enhance MOD’s brand love and visibility. The agency will manage the brand’s presence through strategic content creation and community-building initiatives that will ensure MOD’s cohesive brand voice resonates consistently across all omnichannel platforms.

Tarak Bhattacharya, executive director and CEO at Mad Over Donuts, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: We are thrilled to collaborate with Gozoop Creative, whose innovative strategies and proven expertise align seamlessly with our vision of delivering unparalleled experiences to our audience. This partnership is a strategic step towards achieving our business objectives of enhancing brand visibility, driving customer loyalty, and leveraging digital platforms to drive brand initiatives. Together, we aim to explore innovative avenues of interaction and further solidify MOD as a beloved brand in the dessert space."

Rohan Bhansali, executive chairman, co-founder, Gozoop Group, shared :

"Mad Over Donuts is a brand that deserves not only mindspace but also heartspace in every consumer’s heart. It’s a brand where we can really explore all dimensions of marketing and brand love. As equitable partners in their business and brand our mission is to make MOD one of India’s most loved QSR brand."