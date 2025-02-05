Gozoop Creative Digital wins creative mandate for Simply Fresh

Gozoop Creative Digital, part of Gozoop Group, has won the creative mandate for Simply Fresh, a cooking oil brand from the BN Group.
As part of the mandate, the agency will now develop a 360-degree strategy for Simply Fresh, covering digital marketing, social media, TV commercials, print ads, influencer collaborations, in-store promotions, and OTT advertising to strengthen the brand and connect with its audience.
Kiran Giradkar, CMO, BN Group, stated, "Gozoop's passion for authentic storytelling and their deep understanding of our mission made them the perfect creative partner. Their ability to translate our vision into the impactful ‘Rakho Iraade Fresh’ campaign has been remarkable, creating a strong emotional connection with our audience and driving meaningful conversations. Their proven expertise on our brand Nutrica in delivering purpose-driven campaigns and innovative strategies was key in awarding them the mandate for Simply Fresh. We are excited to continue this collaboration and explore new opportunities to amplify Simply Fresh’s mission of inspiring societal change.”
Speaking about this dynamic partnership, Amyn Ghadiali, country head - India, Gozoop Creative Digital said, “At Gozoop Creative Digital, we believe that communication must drive business impact. Our philosophy to Break the Box ensures we create work that matters. Partnering with Simply Fresh has been a fulfilling journey, anchored in a shared vision to grow the brand through meaningful communication. Winning this mandate is a proud milestone, showcasing our commitment to crafting brand stories that inspire while delivering tangible results. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and helping Simply Fresh unlock new avenues of growth and success.”