Gozoop Creative Digital wins social media mandate for International Master's League

Gozoop Creative Digital, the creative arm of Gozoop Group, announced its social media mandate for the International Masters League (IML). Starting February 22, this global cricket league features cricketers like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara. The one-month tournament has six teams competing in a league-to-knockouts format across three venues.
Gozoop Creative Digital will develop a social media strategy to increase IML’s visibility, engagement, and community presence on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. The agency will create digital content, including on-ground coverage, behind-the-scenes moments, and collaborations with cricket players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Jonty Rhodes, Lendl Simmons, Monty Panesar, and Chris Gayle. Working with player management, Gozoop aims to create content that connects with both players and fans.
Speaking on the mandate win, Amisha Gulati, president, Gozoop Creative Digital, said, "Cricket is more than just a sport in India; it’s an emotion that connects millions. With the International Masters League, we have a unique opportunity to bring together legendary cricketers and passionate fans through powerful storytelling and engaging social experiences. With the International Masters League, we have a unique opportunity to tap into the immense admiration for cricket's legendary players, whose iconic careers have shaped the sport’s history. By combining their star power with India's unwavering love for these cricketers, we aim to create compelling storytelling and immersive social experiences that resonate with fans on a personal level. At Gozoop Creative Digital, we thrive on crafting narratives that spark conversations, and we are excited to partner with IML to make this league an unmissable event on social media.”
Melroy D'souza, CEO, PMG Sports, International Master’s League underscores, “Our vision is to create an immersive experience that resonates with cricket fans globally, and Gozoop Creative Digital’s expertise in crafting engaging and impactful digital narratives will help us achieve that. Their strategic approach will ensure that the International Master’s League not only reaches a wider international audience but also builds a strong, interactive community of cricket enthusiasts.”