Gozoop Creative to handle CookieMan India's digital and creative mandate

Gozoop Creative, an integrated marketing and creative company, has onboarded CookieMan India, the Australian-origin cookie brand, as its digital and creative partner. The mandate includes digital strategy, creative, social media, and brand storytelling, marking the beginning of a new collaboration aimed at strengthening CookieMan’s presence and engagement in India.
CookieMan India has also launched its Holiday Season campaign, titled “CookieMan Got Me Grooving,” marking the first creative output of its partnership with Gozoop Creative. The campaign centres on the role of freshly baked cookies in creating moments of cheer during the festive period.
The film is built around the insight that the aroma of baked cookies can lift moods and spark spontaneous moments of joy. Through a light and festive narrative, the campaign presents CookieMan as a brand associated with everyday celebrations, sharing, and gifting during the holidays.
The rollout includes teaser reels aimed at building early interest, followed by influencer-led activations across select Indian cities to extend the campaign’s reach on social media. The campaign also highlights CookieMan’s festive gifting range, along with its soft & chewy and chocolate chunk cookies, positioning these offerings for the holiday season.
Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Mishra, chairman, CookieMan India, said,“We were looking for a partner who could truly understand CookieMan’s playful, feel-good personality and translate it into meaningful digital storytelling. Gozoop Creative’s strategic clarity and creative approach aligned perfectly with our vision. ‘CookieMan Got Me Grooving’ captures the essence of our brand freshly baked, joyful, and made for sharing and we’re excited to build on this partnership in the months ahead.”
Speaking on the partnership, Amyn Ghadiali, country head, Gozoop Creative, said, At Gozoop Creative, we believe the strongest brand stories move people in the real world. CookieMan is known for its irresistible aroma, and this holiday campaign brings that sensory magic to life through music and mood. Designed to capture the feel-good vibe of the festive season, the song invites people to groove, indulge, and feel the joy that comes with eating something truly delicious, turning emotion and aroma into genuine store pull.
With this collaboration, Gozoop Creative aims to help CookieMan India strengthen its festive footprint while building a distinct, engaging brand narrative across digital platforms.