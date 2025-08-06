Hashtag Orange wins digital mandate for Aparna Venster and Okotech

Integrated digital agency Hashtag Orange has secured the digital marketing mandate for Aparna Venster and Okotech, two flagship UPVC brands under Aparna Enterprises. This strategic partnership will see cz
Commenting on the partnership, Sannareddy Aparna Reddy, whole-time director, Aparna Enterprises, said: "As we gear up for our next phase of growth, it is crucial to find a digital partner who understands both the category and the consumer mindset. We’re confident that Hashtag Orange’s strategic approach will help us reach new milestones."
Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, added: "We’re excited to partner with Aparna Enterprises Ltd. to scale two of their marquee brands. Our focus will be on building a compelling digital narrative that matches the innovation and quality these brands represent."
Alka Vij, director, Hashtag Orange, said "Aparna Venster and Okotech are already leaders in their segment in the South. Our goal is to amplify that success at a national level with insight-led, performance-driven campaigns."