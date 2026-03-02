Havas Creative India & Arena Media win Chinese Wok mandate

Chinese Wok, a Desi Chinese QSR brand from Lenexis Foodworks, has appointed Havas Creative India and Arena Media, part of Havas Media Network India, as its integrated creative, social and digital media partners.
The mandate comes as the brand expands beyond 260 outlets and targets 500 stores across Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets. The partnership will cover creative strategy, brand campaigns, social media, digital performance marketing, media planning and integrated campaign execution across ATL, digital and in-store touchpoints.
The brand has also been developing cultural properties such as Wok FM and Crush Hour, alongside content collaborations aimed at younger consumers.
Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, founder & director, Lenexis Foodworks said: “As Chinese Wok scales nationally, we are investing in integrated brand building that matches our growth ambition. Havas will partner with us in shaping the next chapter of our journey, where creativity, culture and commerce work seamlessly together.”
“Chinese Wok has always been a culture-first brand, and as we deepen our connect with Gen Z, integration becomes critical,” added Vikas Iyer, marketing head, Lenexis Foodworks. “With Havas, we aim to create sharper campaigns, stronger digital ecosystems, and measurable impact, ensuring the brand stays relevant, visible, and performance-driven at scale.”
Anupama Ramaswamy, managing director & chief creative officer, Havas Creative India said: “Chinese Wok is pure fire, fast, flavourful and completely plugged into pop culture. As the brand spreads its sizzle across the country, our role is to bottle that energy into a living brand platform that fuels everything, from big campaigns to cheeky social chatter to irresistible in-store experiences. For me, it’s not just about visibility, it’s about vibe. Building a creative system that travels across markets, stays culturally sharp and performs as hard as it entertains. The aim is simple- stronger brand love, deeper youth obsession, and work that doesn’t just look good but moves business. More heat. More heart. More hunger.”
Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India & Havas Play said: “Chinese Wok is a brand that understands culture, speed, and the pulse of young India. As they enter their next phase of growth, integration becomes the real unlock. By bringing together creative, media, and performance under one cohesive vision, we aim to build a brand ecosystem that is culturally sharp, digitally agile, and built for scale. This partnership is about shaping a consistent, future-ready narrative that grows with the ambition of the brand.”