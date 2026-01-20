HCF wins communications mandate for Kemchho Papads

Hetarsh Creative Force (HCF) has been appointed to handle the communications mandate for Kemchho Papads, a snack brand from Shree Bhagwati Flour & Foods. The account was awarded following a pitch process focused on understanding Indian snacking habits and category-specific communication needs.The brand has also appointed Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador.
Kemchho is part of the Shree Bhagwati Flour & Foods portfolio, a six-decade-old food manufacturing company also known for the Uttam range and Gaay Chhap besan. The company manufactures and exports a wide range of flours, spices and mixes from its in-house facilities.
The Kemchho Papads range includes six variants—Single Mari, Double Mari, Garlic, Green Chilli, Jeera and Plain—and is positioned as a packaged papad offering for everyday consumption.
“Kemchho Papads is being offered in 6 mouthwatering flavours: Single Mari, Double Mari, Garlic, Green Chilli, Jeera and Plain. We are extremely confident that they will make snack and meal times more delicious with their traditional taste,” says Vashist Patel, Managing Director of Shree Bhagwati Flour & Foods. He further elaborated, “HCF, with its expertise in creating evocative advertising, is the right communications partner for Kemchho Papads as it seeks to satisfy the Indian palate.”
Vashist Patel also had this key point to mention regarding Kemchho Papads, “Kemchho Papads are being manufactured hygienically at an ultramodern plant, and available in zip-lock pack that retains freshness and crunchiness.”
From the agency’s side, the communication approach focuses on highlighting product hygiene and authenticity while maintaining mass appeal.
“Creating memorable communication for a popular Indian snack like Papads was extremely fun. Working on Kemchho Papads was a wonderful challenge, and the entire team at HCF was excited and motivated to ensure that its offering of traditional taste finds high popularity,” says Amit Parikh, founder and CCO of HCF.
Speaking further about the communication platform, Amit Parikh added, “A couple of high-voltage brainstorming sessions later, we locked in on our communications plank - Achchha Papad, Sachcha Papad! We all felt that we had a winning idea, where ‘Achchha’ signifies authentic flavours and a traditional taste – while Sachha highlights the commitment towards quality and hygiene.”
HCF will also oversee the brand’s digital marketing through its integrated digital arm, HCF Click. Additional product launches under the Kemchho brand are expected in the future.