HGS Interactive bags social media mandate for Rallis India

HGS Interactive, a global digital marketing agency and part of leading intelligent experience company Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), has announced that it has secured the social media mandate for Rallis India.
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, is a leading player in the Indian agri-input industry with a strong presence in crop protection, seeds, and plant growth nutrients. As part of the engagement, HGS Interactive will manage and elevate the brand’s social media presence by designing and delivering content, targeted campaigns, and integrated communication strategies.
Arpita Pattanaik, business analyst and corporate communications at Rallis India, said, “Our digital marketing vision has been to build deeper engagement with farmers and stakeholders, while positioning Rallis as an innovative and trusted partner in Indian agriculture. With HGS Interactive’s expertise in social media and digital storytelling, we’ve been able to bring this vision to life and create meaningful impact across platforms.”
Sachin Karweer, business head at HGS Interactive, added, “We are excited to partner with Rallis India in elevating its digital presence. Our role has been to craft creative campaigns, leverage data-driven insights, and drive impactful engagement across platforms - helping the brand connect more effectively with its diverse audience in the agri space.”