HiveMinds secures performance marketing mandate for Oben Electric Bangalore

HiveMinds, a unit of Madison World, has been awarded the performance marketing mandate for Oben Electric, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer. Oben Electric is expanding its retail presence and using digital strategies to boost customer acquisition amid growing demand for electric vehicles.
HiveMinds will lead digital marketing efforts, media investments and conversion strategies across key digital and e-commerce platforms. The mandate will be managed by HiveMinds’ Bangalore team.
Jyothirmayee JT, founder and CEO, HiveMinds, said, “EV is one of the most exciting industries right now. I am delighted that we’re getting the opportunity to work with an upcoming brand that is catering to the GenZ and digital first customers who are much aware today. The industry now needs a highly data-led approach to customer acquisition and media deployment. With our expertise and proprietary tools, we are sure to deliver business growth through this collaboration.”
Saurav Arora, director of marketing, Oben Electric, added, "As we scale operations, performance marketing is crucial for accelerating demand and optimising conversions. HiveMinds’ expertise in performance marketing will help us maximise digital impact and drive measurable business growth. We are confident this partnership will strengthen our growth journey.”