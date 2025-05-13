Advertisment
Honda Cars India appoints Burson as strategic communications partner

Burson will provide  integrated communications support to further enhance Honda’s brand positioning and solidify  its leadership in the Indian automotive market. 

afaqs! news bureau
Burson has been appointed as the strategic communications partner for Honda Cars India, providing integrated communications support. Burson will provide  integrated communications support to further enhance Honda’s brand positioning and solidify  its leadership in the Indian automotive market. 

Burson will leverage its deep industry expertise and understanding of the evolving automotive  landscape to strengthen Honda’s reputation, amplify brand narrative and drive engagement.  

“We are proud to partner with Honda Cars India, a brand that has truly established a legacy,”  said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, Burson Group India. “With over  three decades of experience in building and protecting the reputation of leading automotive  clients, we bring a deep understanding of the automotive industry. I am confident our  partnership will help Honda underscore its leadership in the Indian automotive market.”

