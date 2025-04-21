Hovers wins performance marketing mandate for PN Gadgil & Sons

Hovers, an Indian growth marketing consultancy, has been awarded the performance marketing mandate for PN Gadgil & Sons (PNGS), a jewellery brand.
As part of this mandate, Hovers will focus on building and executing 360° performance-driven campaigns that enhance PNGS's visibility across multiple digital platforms. The partnership aims to drive measurable business outcomes through data-led strategies, creative excellence, and platform-specific innovation.
"We're excited to collaborate with a legacy brand like PN Gadgil & Sons. This partnership is not just about marketing—it’s about storytelling that resonates across generations.” said Atharva Shinde, co-founder of Hovers. “Our team is committed to elevating PNGS’s digital footprint and delivering growth through a full-funnel performance marketing approach." said Swarup Mane, co-founder of Hovers.
This mandate will include strategy development, media planning and buying, creative strategy, audience segmentation, and real-time performance optimisation across channels such as Meta, Google, YouTube, google DV 360 and emerging platforms.