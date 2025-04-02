Hypothesis by OML wins influencer marketing mandate for Ather Energy

Hypothesis by Only Much Louder, has secured the influencer marketing mandate for Ather Energy. This collaboration will redefine Ather Energy’s communication strategies by leveraging influencer-driven content to strengthen brand affinity and audience engagement.
The partnership will see Hypothesis harnessing its proprietary influencer marketing technology capabilities—marrying data-driven insights with creative storytelling to connec with Gen Z and millennial audiences. With a focus on technology and community-driven campaigns, the mandate will help Ather Energy drive deeper connections with itscustomers and build on the EV manufacturer's robust community through authentic storytelling.
Hypothesis is mandated to design tailored creator-first content marketing solutions across social and video streaming platforms, amplifying the brand's reach, community engagement and impact across the brand and product range.
Murali Sashidharan - head public relations and govt. relations, Ather Energy, said, "The influencer ecosystem in India has transformed into a powerful medium for digital marketing, and we’re excited to tap into this space with Hypothesis by OML. Their expertise in blending data and creativity aligns perfectly with our goals, and we’re eager to see the impact of this collaboration on our brand’s journey. "
Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML, commented, “In today’s crowded digital landscape, crafting authentic narratives is more important than ever. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ather Energy, a brand that embodies innovation, to create campaigns that deeply engage audiences and build a loyal community.”
With over two decades of experience working with agencies, brands and influencers, Only Much Louder (OML) has identified the key gaps in influencer marketing and developed Hypothesis to address them. This comprehensive AI-powered platform streamlines influencer discovery, matching brands with creators who genuinely resonate with their target audience and provides them with the data and insights they need to make informed decisions throughout their influencer marketing journey. By integrating advanced tools and insights, Hypothesis will not only optimise brand ROI but will also enable Ather Energy to set new benchmarks in branded content effectiveness.