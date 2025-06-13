Image Stereo wins the strategic PR & brand mandate for Som Distilleries & Breweries

Som Distilleries & Breweries has appointed Image Stereo to handle its public relations, brand, and product communications after a multi-agency pitch. The Delhi office will lead the account with support from other branches.
As a part of the new partnership, Image Stereo will drive Som Distilleries & Breweries communications agenda across the country. Image Stereo will also be responsible for growing awareness of Som Distilleries & Breweries corporate and products mandate across the regions, through integrated, multi-channel communication campaigns. Image Stereo will play a key role in driving visibility for Som Distilleries’ upcoming initiatives - including the launch of new product ranges, new factory setups, and an entirely refreshed lineup of products. The agency will also work on the brand’s overall positioning strategy, helping Som Distilleries carve a strong identity across consumer, trade and investor audiences through a combination of strategic PR, curated influencer marketing, high-impact events and targeted LinkedIn campaigns.
Under this collaboration, Image Stereo will be responsible for building and amplifying Som Distilleries’ brand positioning, managing media relations, and driving strategic visibility across key business and lifestyle platforms. The focus will be on leveraging the Product Offerings, Product promotions, company's growth narrative, innovations in the IMFL space, and industry leadership in both domestic and global markets.
Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Arora, CEO, Som Distilleries & Breweries, said, “At Som Distilleries, we’re entering a decisive growth phase and wanted a communications partner who understands the evolving market and media landscape. Image Stereo stood out for its strategic clarity and creative thinking. We look forward to a strong and impactful partnership.”
Lily Bagga, chief marketing officer, Som Distilleries & Breweries, said, "This partnership comes at a very exciting time for us. We’re gearing up for a series of new product introductions and brand initiatives, and Image Stereo’s expertise will play a vital role in bringing these to life across both traditional and digital platforms. Their integrated approach, especially across PR, influencer collaborations, LinkedIn strategies and event management, aligns perfectly with our vision."
Speaking on the mandate, Shruti Mishra, CEO of Image Stereo, said, “Som Distilleries is a brand with incredible legacy and ambition. We are excited to bring our storytelling, media strategy and insight-driven communication to support their next phase of growth. It’s a proud moment for us to partner with a brand that's shaping the future of India’s alcobev industry. Through our strategic communication we will ensure that brand positioning is well established and all the products create their due space in their respective categories.”