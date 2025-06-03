Initiative appointed as media agency on record for Sensodent

Initiative has been appointed as the media agency on record for Sensodent, a specialised oral care brand from Indoco Remedies, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company with a presence in over 55 countries.

Sensodent has appointed Initiative to handle its media strategy, planning, and execution across platforms. The focus will be on increasing awareness, trials, and brand relevance. The media mandate was awarded after a multi-agency pitch.

Commenting on this development, Aditi Panandikar, managing director, INDOCO REMEDIES said, “Our brand Sensodent is the first to go OTC and over the year has evolved into the next orbit. We are thrilled to work together with Initiative and are looking forward to see our brand soaring newer heights.”

Dhirendra Singh, executive vice president and head– Mumbai, Initiative, said: "Sensodent K is a high-potential brand in a growing yet underpenetrated category. We’re excited to partner with Indoco Remedies to architect a media approach that drives performance, builds cultural relevance, and connects meaningfully with consumers across India."

Speaking on the partnership, Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India, said: "We welcome Sensodent into the Initiative family. We look forward to a strong partnership focused on driving brand success and creating meaningful work."