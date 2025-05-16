IntrCity, RailYatri onboards Mashrise as monetisation partner

Mashrise, the digital marketing solutions provider, announced its appointment as the official monetisation partner for the digital and offline monetisation mandate for RailYatri, a flagship brand of Stelling Technologies, which also operates IntrCity SmartBus.



Through this partnership, Mashrise will be responsible for building and executing end-to-end monetisation strategies across IntrCity/RailYatri’s digital platforms and offline travel assets. This includes branded content, performance-driven advertising solutions, in-app integrations, transit media, and on-ground activations within the expansive RailYatri and IntrCity SmartBus network.



Mrityunjay Kumar, co-founder, Mashrise, shared, “We are excited to partner with IntrCity & RailYatri, who have been instrumental in modernizing the travel experience in India. With this mandate, our goal is to create innovative, high-impact monetisation solutions that not only unlock new revenue channels but also enhance the commuter experience for millions of users across digital and physical platforms.”



Dinesh Rathi, founding member, RailYatri & IntrCity, states, “We take pride in integrating with brands and provide them with custom crafted solutions that are both digital and on-ground—making the travel experience more exciting for customers. Our partnership with Mashrise, given their strong foothold in the fast evolving media and advertising world, will further elevate the Brand Solutions we offer. Together, we aim to boost brand impact and find fresh, engaging ways to connect with travelers—whether it’s through smart tech, frictionless commerce, or fun interactions during the journey. Our deep tech and data driven approach enables us to deliver campaigns at scale with the highest ROI”