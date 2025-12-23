Ivory Group wins digital marketing mandate for Rungta Tea

Rungta Tea has appointed Ivory Group as its digital marketing partner to handle the brand’s online communication and lead-generation efforts across key North and East Indian markets.
Under the mandate, Ivory Group will manage Rungta Tea’s digital operations, including social media management, content marketing, influencer collaborations and performance-led campaigns.
Rungta Tea manufactures CTC tea and flavoured variants under the Real Gold and Real Gold Select brands, with a strong presence in regional markets across North and East India.
As part of the engagement, Ivory Group will run lead-generation campaigns aimed at distributor onboarding, work with regional influencers and execute seasonal promotional campaigns, including those around Christmas and New Year.
“We have built a strong foundation in these markets, and now we need a digital partner to help us maximize our potential,” said Peeyush Rungta, marketing head, Rungta Tea.
“Ivory Group's experience in FMCG and e-commerce marketing will help us strengthen relationships with our existing trade partners, reach more consumers, and enhance our market position across these six states.”
Sriwant Wariz, founder, Ivory Group, said: “We will work with Rungta Tea to develop campaigns that reinforce their market leadership and expand their distribution networks in their core geographies. The Indian tea market offers significant opportunities, and our approach will focus on performance marketing, targeted content, and measurable outcomes to support the brand's expansion, deepen its consumer connections and support continued growth in these established markets.”
Ivory Group will deploy capabilities across Google Ads, Meta platforms, LinkedIn advertising, content marketing and analytics to support the brand’s digital growth plans.